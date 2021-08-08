Prince Harry’s PR team ‘needs to get on the same page’: ‘He’s becoming a joke’

Web Desk

Experts have come forward with a warning for Prince Harry’s PR team shortly after his video juggling balls started making rounds of social media.



This warning has been explained by showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield and during her interview with the GB News host Mark Dolan she admitted that Prince Harry “is being painted as a joke” instead of the “serious thought [provoking] leader” he is.

During her interview he also urged the Duke’s entire PR team to “get on the same page” and do effective damage control on his debilitating reputation.

The journalist was quoted saying, “What are they trying to do with this guy's brand? What is the objective with this? I understand that they thought it was cute, but they want people to respect Harry.”

“You have the HBO show The Prince, you have the Windsors, that paint Harry as a joke, as someone unable to make a decision on his own.”

“You have to really position this man as a thought leader, who is ahead of the curve. I don't understand what they're doing with him.”

“They need to get on the same page because if they want Harry to stand up on the same stage as Barack Obama and Joe Biden he has got to break away from that negative parody that he has become in these TV shows. I believe he is a very intelligent individual. I am rooting for him, but I thought this was an ill-judged plan. It wasn't necessary.”