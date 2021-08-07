Megan Thee Stallion addresses struggles when attempting to balance work and college

Award winning rapper and lyricst Megan Thee Stallion recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the struggles she faced when attempting to balance her career with a full time college career.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, “School has kept me grounded. I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.”

For those unversed, the WAP singer is a health administration graduate from the Texas Southern University.

Despite doubts and pitfalls along the way, Megan has always been devoted to her education and even while she was topping charts, the rapper snubbed all naysayers whenever one attempted to question her ambitions.

Shortly after she graduated, the star shared a short but punchy tweet that stopped all doubters in their tracks. It read, ““They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree (laughing emoji).”

