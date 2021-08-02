Terrorists martyr soldier in North Waziristan

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday a soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire on a military post in Ghariom, North Waziristan.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said the troops had responded in a befitting manner, while sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists,

During the exchange of fire, Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, resident of Muzaffarabad had embraced martyrdom, the military's media wing added.