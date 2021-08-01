Prince Harry blasted for briefing royals only ’30 minutes’ before public for Lilibet’s birth

Web Desk

Prince Harry recently got blasted for going public with news of Lilibet’s birth with the royal family only 30 minutes before the rest of the world.



This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Katie Nicholl.

During her interview with Express she touched on the Duke’s alleged actions and was quoted saying, “The Palace did not know, the family did not know. This has come as a real shock.”

“A bit like the pregnancy announcement. They get a very very brief [period of time]. Like a half an hour before and then the news is made public. So they are on the back foot all the time.”

On the work front, the prince is currently working on a four-book deal with the Penguin Random House, one he intends to write “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”