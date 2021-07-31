Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif send love to Kiara Advani on her 29th birthday

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif extended love and sweet wishes to Kiara Advani on her 29th birthday on Saturday.



Kareena turned to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Kiara to wish her Good Newwz co-star a very happy birthday.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote “Happy birthday gorgeous” alongwith a heart emoji.

Kareena and Kiara Advani collaborated in film Good Newwz that was released in December 2019.

The film collected over 300 crore at the box office.

Katrina also shared a sweet photo of Kiara in her Instagram Story and wrote “Happy birthday Kiara Advani. Stay beautiful and blessed” followed by two heart emoticons.

Kiara, who is an avid social media user, also received love and sweet birthday wishes from her millions of fans on social media.