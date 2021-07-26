Following PTI's victory in AJK election, Fawad wants Maryam, Bilawal to resign from party positions

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry (left) addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur (right) in at PID Islamabad, on July 26, 2021. — PID

Following PTI's victory in the July 25 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday asked PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to resign from their party positions .

The people of Kashmir had rejected Maryam Nawaz Sharif's narrative, Fawad said while addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

"Nawaz had met Afghanistan's Nation Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib right before elections and he got his answer [from Kashmiris] for meeting an anti-Pakistan person," he said, adding that a PML-N candidate's statement of seeking help from India was unfortunate.

The minister claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader to raise his voice for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking over the presser, Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the people of Azad Kashmir for supporting PTI in elections and assured the party's government would address their prevalent issues.

PTI had emerged victorious in the July 25 elections — leading with 25 of the 45 seats, according to unofficial results, while PPP won 11 seats and PML-N six seats.

