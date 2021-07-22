Afghanistan vice president’s rhetoric against Pakistan regretful, says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry (file photo).

JHELUM: Terming Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s recent rhetoric against Pakistan regretful, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the Kabul government wanted to shift the burden of its failure on Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to mediapersons in Jhelum, said that Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh’s family did not even live in the country, adding that the negative statements of such Afghan leaders have no value.

He maintained that people to people contact between Pakistan and Afghanistan was very strong and added that Pakistan always stood shoulder to shoulder with its Afghan brethren.

Resolution of Afghan conflict lies in intra-Afghan dialogue, he said, adding that Pakistan could only facilitate the dialogue process.

Responding to a question about the Dasu incident, Fawad Chaudhry said that those who want to create misunderstanding between Pakistan and China have failed.

Earlier today, National Security Adviser to the Government of Pakistan Moeed Yusuf had issued a stern rebuke to Afghan officials who have amped up their rhetoric against Pakistan, saying Islamabad will not be deterred by "spoilers" in Kabul as it works to bring a lasting peace to the neighbouring country.



"Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. In this spirit, PM Imran Khan agreed to meet [Afghan] President [Ashraf] Ghani recently to continue our engagement," Yusuf had written on Twitter on Thursday.

Yusuf slammed the, "vitriolic and delusional statements from some spoilers in Kabul", whom he described as having been "imposed" on the Afghan people "as their senior officials".

He said these officials, "are constantly attempting to vitiate bilateral relations on purpose to deflect attention from their own failures.

He was referring to a spate of critical statements made by officials of the incumbent Afghan regime casting aspersions on Pakistan's intent in the peace process.

"Afghanistan is being embarrassed daily due to these idiotic statements. Afghans should rest assured that everyone can see through the nefarious agenda of these spoilers. We will not let a handful of venomous minds affect Pakistan’s support to ALL Afghans for peace and stability," Yusuf concluded.