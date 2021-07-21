TikTok blocked in Pakistan, again

— AFP/File

ByteDance's video-sharing platform TikTok in the country over has been blocked yet again over "inappropriate content", the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority announced Wednesday.



"In the light of relevant provisions of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, PTA has blocked access to TikTok App and website in the country," the telecom regulator said.

"The action has been taken due to continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and its failure to take such content down," the telecommunication authority added.

This is the fourth time that the government has interrupted — blocked or suspended — TikTok's services in the country due to the content shared on the platform.

The development comes nearly three weeks after the Sindh High Court (SHC) had withdrawn the suspension on TikTok services.

The SHC had on June 28 ordered the PTA to suspend the services of the video-sharing site on a citizen's petition, who was aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" on the mobile app.