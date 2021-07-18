K.G.F Chapter 2 release date to be announced soon

K.G.F fans are expressing disappointment after the Chapter 2 of the film was delayed further.

The film was due to release on July 16, 2021 but got delayed due to the coronavirus.



It's not for the first time the film's release has been postponed. The action movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2021.

Fans have been asked by the filmmakers to have patience and wait for further official updates.



Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.



