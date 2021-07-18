 
Sun Jul 18, 2021
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in new dance video

Nora Fetehi on Sunday posted a brand new dance video with Marce Pedrozo, leaving fans swooning over her.

The actress crossed 29.5 millions followers on Instagram where she often shares dance videos and stunning pictures.

Nora's video has been watched by more than 2.5 million people on the Facebook-owned platform within a couple of hours.

The 29-year-old has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil language films.


