 
close
Sun Jul 18, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2021

Ex-Sindh governor Mumtaz Bhutto passes away in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 18, 2021

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor and ex-chief minister Mumtaz Bhutto passed away Sunday. 

As per his spokesperson, Bhutto had been ill for a while. He died at age 94 at his Karachi residence. 

Bhutto was a close aide of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. 

His body will be sent to Larkana at 6pm for funeral prayers, revealed his spokesperson.

Bhutto, after developing differences with the PPP, had formed his own party, the Sindh National Front (SNF). In 2017, he announced that the SNF had merged with the PTI.

Earlier, Bhutto had merged the SNF with the PML-N before the 2013 elections. However, both parties parted ways after Bhutto developed differences with the PML-N. 

More From Pakistan

Latest News