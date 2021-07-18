 
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 18, 2021

Princess Beatrice gets heartfelt tribute from husband Edoardo on wedding anniversary

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 18, 2021
The touching tribute came with an endearing selfie of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked the first anniversary of their nuptials on Sunday.

Edoardo paid a loving tribute to his wife on Instagram, a year after they secretly exchanged vows in the presence of their loved ones at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second,” he wrote.

The heartfelt note came with an endearing selfie of the couple. 



