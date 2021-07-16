Prince Harry left 15 minutes after Prince Diana statue unveiling in Kensington Palace

Royal commentator Angela Levin has said that Prince Harry left after the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in Kensington Palace.

Commenting on the Duke of Sussex's reunion with his brother prince William, royal commentator Angela Levin and talkRADIO's Mike Graham criticized Prince Harry's "joker" behaviour during the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

The duo also hit out at Harry for leaving the UK very quickly after Prince Philip's funeral and not spending enough time with the Queen.

Earlier this month reunited with his brother Prince William to unveil a new statue of their mother Princess Diana.



It was Harry's second reunion with the British royal family since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey which plunged the monarchy into its worst crisis in decades.

Meghan and Harry's interview also deteriorated their relationship with the royal family.

Harry reportedly didn't meet Queen Elizabeth, who was away during the unveiling of the statue, and returned to the United States.



