Web Desk
July 16, 2021

Katrina Kaif extends gratitude to fans for birthday wishes as she turns 38

Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Millions of fans sent birthday greetings to Katrina Kaif as the actress turned 38 on Friday.

Her name became top hashtag trend in India  as users wished Katrina on her birthday.

Kat took to Instagram to thank "everyone for all the love" she received on her birthday.

Her post contained a her picture which shows her standing in swimming pool.

Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapur, Anushka Sharma and several other Bollywood stars were prominent among the stars who  sent birthday greetings to Katrina.

