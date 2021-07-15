Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr bond over yoga session

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katy Perry love extends beyond her fiancé Orlando Bloom as she is also close to his ex-wife.
The Fireworks hit-maker shared with fans her yoga session which she took with Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Taking to Instagram, the singer shared videos and photos of their session which took place during Miranda’s launch party for a new hydration spray from her skincare line KORA Organics.
"Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr,"
"First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk," Katy added in the caption.
Even Orlando felt like he missed out on the fun as he dropped a comment complementing the ladies.
"You two are the cutest ❤️ I mist all the fun," he said with a pun referring to Miranda's face mist launch.
Take a look: