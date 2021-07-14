 
Wed Jul 14, 2021
July 14, 2021

How Ed Sheeran was behind BTS' bop Permission to Dance

Wed, Jul 14, 2021
How Ed Sheeran was behind BTS bop Permission to Dance

The mind behind BTS' hit song Permission to Dance was Ed Sheeran.

When the ginger-haired musician revealed a demo of the song, the K-pop band immediately wanted to be record it.

Speaking of the collaborative process, J-Hope told EW how the scenario unfolded.

"Ed sent us this amazingly good song, and as soon as we listened to it we just couldn't resist it," J-Hope said.

"We thought it went really well with our image too, so we just went with it."

While the group have yet to meet the English crooner, the group was full of compliments of the Antisocial hit-maker.

"I'd tell him I'm a really big fan," says V.

"I'd sing him our song!" adds J-Hope.

Furthermore, Jungkook expressed that their collaboration on was just the beginning of their hit-making relationship.

"I'm really thankful to Ed Sheeran," he said.

"I hope we have more chances to work with him."

While Sheeran did sing the original version he sent to the group, the septet admit that they did not think about the possibility of him accompanying them on the single.

"I would listen to it every day if that happened!" says V.

