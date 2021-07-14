Indian forces shoot three Kashmiris, suspend internet service in Pulwama

Photo: File

PULWAMA: Occupying forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) on Wednesday martyred three young Kashmiris during an exchange of fire.

According to Geo News, forces opened fire on them under the guise of a siege and search operation.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said the occupying Indian administration has also suspended internet service in Pulwama as well as in other districts on IOJK.

KMS says that in the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of killings under the guise of false search operations by the Indian forces in the occupied valley.