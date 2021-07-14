 
Wed Jul 14, 2021
July 14, 2021

Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Bad Habits’ overtakes Billboard’s Global charts

Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran has managed to make history with his new track Bad Habits.

The track managed to beat BTS’ reigning song Butter for the win on Billboard’s Global Charts and fans are over the moon with the singer’s overwhelming success.

For those unversed, Billboard’s Global Charts calculates widespread interest in all countries excluding the United States as of July 17th.

