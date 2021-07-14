COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan go over 40,000 mark after a month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily coronavirus case load is nearing the 2,000 cases mark, with 1,980 new infections reported by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday morning.



Another 24 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,642.



Latest data issued by the NCOC shows that after 47,472 tests were conducted on July 13, 1,980 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan's positivity rate went over 4%, with the current rate at 4.17%.



The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, too, crossed the 40,000 mark and are currently 40,862.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 349,586, in Punjab 348,725, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 139,710, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,956, in Balochistan 28,434, in Gilgit-Baltistan 7,044 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,392.



At least 915,343 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. According to NCOC's figures, the total number of cases has reached 978,847.