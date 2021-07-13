Babar Azam honoured with standing ovation for scoring 158 runs in 3rd ODI against England

Screenshot via Twitter/ Murtaza Ali Shah.

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam on Tuesday received the honour of a standing ovation from the crowd during the 3rd ODI against England as he scored a 158-run innings at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Babar smashed four shots over the fence for a maximum and stroked 14 boundaries in his 139-balls innings that also brought his 14th ODI hundred – in his 81st innings — to make him quickest to reach the milestone of 14 ODI centuries.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla completed 14 ODI centuries in 84 innings while Australia’s David Warner took 98 innings to reach there. India’s Virat Kohli took 103 innings to reach this milestone.

This was also Babar’s 3rd ODI hundred on the English soil, making him the first Pakistani to do so. Saeed Anwar, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam ul Haq had scored two ODI hundreds apiece. Babar was already the first Pakistani to score 1000 runs on English soil.