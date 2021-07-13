NCOC decides to call in army for enforcing COVID-19 SOPs

Army soldiers patrol a market to implement new restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Peshawar on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

The National Command and Operations Centres (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that it has decided to call in the Pakistan Army for the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

International flight operations will be increased to 50% from July 15, the NCOC said in a statement, adding: "The decision to increase international flight operations has been made to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad."

The move to increase flight operations will allow the government to bring back 2,500-3,000 Pakistanis every day, and all the airports and relevant authorities have been directed to make necessary arrangements to accommodate the passengers, the forum said.

The NCOC has also decided to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for domestic travel from August 1.

The forum has decided to impose smart lockdowns with the help of heat maps. The meeting was informed that the authorities in Islamabad, Multan Peshawar, and Gujranwala had taken action against people violating COVID-19 SOPs.

