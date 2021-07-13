Scarlett Johansson congratulated by Marvel star Mark Ruffalo over Black Widow success

American actress Scarlett Johansson is currently riding a new wave of popularity after her Marvel outing Black Widow became an instant hit at the box office. The movie lovers and critics alike are showering appreciation over the first female superhero flick.



The 36-year-old actress portrayed a superspy Natasha Romanoff, who is also known as Black Widow. She is seen locking horns with the villain Dreykov who picks up girls and trains them to be ruthless assassins. Of these, ones who are not capable enough to be trained as super killers are killed mercilessly.

Her Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo seems to be impressed with her brilliantt depiction of the superspy Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Scarlett Johansson also has seen off the role for good after portraying it for ten years.

Mark Ruffalo offered felicitations to the actress for playing marvellously the first female superhero in a Marvel movie. Scarlett Johansson merits the kudos doubly as she also executive produced the Natasha Romanoff saga.

Mark Ruffalo took to his Instagram feed and posted a cute photo of himself with his co-star. In the friendly picture, Scarlett stuck out her tongue in a fun way. Captioning the share, the actor said, "Congratulations to my birthday twin, Scarlett Johansson & everyone a part of #BlackWidow for a great opening weekend! Have you seen the film yet? No spoilers, but let me know what you thought of the movie."

Black Widow was released on July 9 and is currently playing in theatres and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access.



After being delayed multiple times, the spy thriller played phenomenally at the box office, as it left all other movies behind with an estimated $218 million globally and the pandemic-best $80 million domestically.

Separately, the movie is streaming on Disney+ Premier Access for an additional fee of $29.99. The Premier Access sales also reached a whopping $60 million which is the best-ever earning after the pandemic-infused new sort of release.



Scarlett Johansson, first of all, appeared along with Mark Ruffalo in 2012's The Avengers. Then, they co-starred in the lead roles in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. They teamed up again in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

