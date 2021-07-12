 
Mon Jul 12, 2021
July 12, 2021

Madhuri Dixit reminisces happy memories from sets of 'Devdas'

Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Madhuri Dixit reminisces happy memories from sets of Devdas
Madhuri Dixit reminisces happy memories from sets of Devdas

Indian star Madhuri Dixit reminisced some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas as the actress marked 19 years of film’s release on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit shared the poster and a throwback photo from the set of the film with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reminisce some great and happy memories.

She wrote “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever!”

Film Devdas also features Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Madhuri Dixit also paid rich tribute to Dilip Kumar, saying “Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on…forever! #19YearsOfDevdas”.

The original Devdas, released in 1955, stars Dilip Kumar and Suchitra Sen.

