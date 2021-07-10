Britney Spears’ lawyer hits back against Jamie Spears: ‘He high jacked $2million’

Britney Spears’ lawyer speaks out after being accused of causing her struggles over the years.

The claim has been brought forward by court documents obtained by People magazine.

The claim was made public by Spears’ conservator Jodi Montgomery.

In his statement to the court the lawyer condemned the singer’s father for shifting blame onto him regarding the treatment Spears suffered during her time in the conservatorship.

He claimed, “It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years.”

He also stated the Jamie used up “more than $2 million of his daughter's money” to defend himself in the case to maintain conservator of her estate.

Before concluding his statement Spears’ lawyer also went as far as to say that it was impossible for Jamie to be unaware of the treatment his daughter was receiving because “No expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears.”

“Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021.”