Eid ul Adha in Pakistan to fall on July 21 after Zil Hajj moon not sighted

KARACHI: Eid ul Adha will fall on July 21 in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday, citing no testimonies received for the Zil Hajj moon.

Tomorrow will therefore mark the 30th of Ziquad and the first of Zil Hajj will fall on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met today for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH at the Met complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad arrived in Karachi from Islamabad to preside over the meeting.

Meanwhile, he provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees met simultaneously at their respective headquarters. The meetings that convened in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar all reported that no testimonies of the moon having been sighted were received.

Maulana Azad said that while the sky in most areas of the country was clear, it was clouded in a few.

He said that no testimonies of the moon having been sighted were received and so it was decided with consensus that the first of Zil Hajj will be observed on Monday, July 12 and Eid ul Adha will be observed on Wednesday, July 21.

The information regarding the sighting of the crescent moon was passed on to Maulana Azad and other officials at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

According to astronomical parameters, there was already next to no chance of sighting the new moon of Zil Hajj, 1442 AH on the evening of July 10, i.e. on the 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

According to climate data issued earlier by the Met office, the new moon of Zilhaj was to be born on the crossing conjunction point at 06:18 PST on July 10 and its age at the time of moon sighting was expected to be less than 14 hours across the country, making it almost impossible to be sighted.



