ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is continuing to report an increase in coronavirus cases, with the active number of cases crossing 36,000 Saturday morning.



Currently, the country's active number of cases are 36,454.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,828 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, with another 35 people losing their lives to the deadly epidemic.

A further 912 COVID-19 patients recovered, while the positivity rate rose to 3.79%.



The total number of deaths from coronavirus across the country has reached 22,555 while the total number of patients has reached 971,304.

A total of 36,454 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals, quarantine centres and homes across the country, of which 2,049 patients are in critical condition, while a total of 912,295 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

In the last 24 hours, 422,743 people across Pakistan have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

What is the coronavirus situation in all the provinces?

The number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is the highest, with 347,793 cases reported so far. Punjab also has the highest number of total deaths, which has reached 10,815.

The number of patients in Sindh has risen to 345,269, bringing the total death toll to 5,583.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's total case count has gone up to 139,162 and the death tolls stands at 4,353.

In the federal capital, 83,513 patients have been infected with the virus so and 782 people have died.

So far, 27,863 cases have been reported in Balochistan, where 317 people have died from the virus.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 20,935 virus cases have been reported so far and 6,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan, while a total of 594 and 111 patients have died in both provinces respectively.