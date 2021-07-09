Imran Khan left Kashmir 'at the mercy of India', says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

MUZAFFARABAD: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Friday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he has left occupied Kashmir "at the mercy of India".

Speaking during a jalsa in Muzaffarabad as part of the party's election campaign, Maryam said that the PML-N will save Azad Kashmir from the "selected government," adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sold out Kashmir to India.

"Imran Khan has left Kashmir to the mercy of India, so no matter how much he tries to stage a drama, everyone knows that he was involved in the trade," she said.

"I ask Imran Khan, who gave him the right to sell the blood of Kashmiris [to India]?"

Taking a jibe at the premier's past, Maryam asked how could a person who "played" his entire life know about a country's foreign policy?

"The bat he used for playing cricket is now being used to beat the masses," she said.

She also criticised PTI politicians for spending taxpayers' money to travel to AJK for the election campaign and said: "some people are only coming here to bribe people for their votes."

She then said that she doesn't necessarily have to travel to AJK because "Kashmir already runs in [her] blood.

"People come here for the election campaigns but Kashmir lives in my heart," she said.

She also promised the people of AJK that once coming into power, the PML-N will ensure ascertain that poverty is eradicated from the region and people do not have to stands in long queues to buy the basic necessities.

"We will never abandon the people of Kashmir," she said. "Those who try to steal your votes, just grab them by the neck and don't let them run away."