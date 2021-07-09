Kareena Kapoor launches her first book ‘Pregnancy Bible’

Indian star Kareena Kapoor on Friday launched her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', saying ‘This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.’



The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and unveiled her book.

Sharing the book, she wrote in the caption “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

“In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today.”



She continued “I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you.”

Kareena, who welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan in February this year, had announced to pen a book on the fourth birthday of son Taimur Ali Khan.