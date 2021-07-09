Daily coronavirus cases go over 1,500 for third continuous day in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan is nearing 3% after the country recorded a 2.97 positivity rate Monday morning.



The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan rose to 22,520 after 25 more people lost their lives due to the virus.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 25 deaths, 16 people died on ventilators.

According to the National Command and Operation Center's statistics, 47,528 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 1,737 came back positive.



This is the third day of more than a 1,500 daily new cases.

There has been a steady increase in the coronavirus positivity rate. The current rate is 3.65%.

The total number of deaths number of cases has reached 963,660. In addition to this, the total number of recoveries has reached 911,383, while the number of active cases have gone up to 35,573.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the active cases in Sindh so far are 16,102, in Punjab 17,196, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 9,547, in Islamabad Capital Territory 1,978, in Balochistan 1,397, in Gilgit-Baltistan 475 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 833.