Queen meets actors William Roache, Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls as she visits set of ‘Coronation Street’

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday visited the set of the long running television series Coronation Street in Manchester, northwest England.



According to the Royal Family’s official Instagram handle, the Queen visited the set of the world’s longest running soap opera: Coronation Street.



Last year ‘Corrie' celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The show, a story of the everyday lives of the inhabitants of a northern town called Weatherfield, was first screened live on 9th December 1960.

More than 10,000 episodes later the programme has seen 57 births, 146 deaths and 131 weddings.

Coronation Street transmits 6 episodes a week, filming the equivalent of almost two feature films a week. It is broadcast in 105 countries around the world.



The Coronation Street Production site is 7.7 acres and the biggest single television production facility of its kind in the world.

Her Majesty met some of the 300 staff who work on Coronation Street.

According to reports, the Queen also met actors William Roache, Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth as she visited the set of the world's longest-running television soap drama.