Alia Bhatt sends love to Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Indian star Alia Bhatt showered love on Neetu Kapoor, mother of her beau Ranbir Kapoor, on her 63rd birthday on Thursday.



Taking to Instagram, the Student of the Year actress posted a sweet photo featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to wish her a very happy birthday.

She said “Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) and warmest of them all” followed by heart emoticons.

Alia further said “Love you @neetu54”.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt joined the Kapoor family for dinner to celebrate Neetu’s 63rd birthday.