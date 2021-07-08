Prince William, Harry mending fences after reuniting for Princess Diana?

Prince William, Harry bonded over their deep love for mother, spending the morning together

Prince William and Harry reportedly spent time in the run up to Princess Diana's statue unveiling. The two brothers bonded over their deep love for mother, spending the morning together.



“William and Harry spent the morning before the statue unveiling looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding,” a source revealed.

“They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling," they added.

Revealing further about how the royal family and the Sussexes are in the process of bridging their rift, the source told Us Weekly last month, “It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals."

"All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace," the insider concluded.