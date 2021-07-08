Jada Pinkett Smith says she is a ‘walking miracle’ after admitting to past addictions

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her dark past involving drug and alcohol abuse.

During an episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Smith confessed that she got used to hard drinks as she combined wine with ecstasy or weed.

“Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water. Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball,” she said.

“I wasn’t doing things that I thought were addictive. But I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to — it’ll take me two bottles to get to … Okay, if I do ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going,” she went on to say.

“When it’s time to go, we gonna go. So I wasn’t the type of person who was drinking every day, I was like a weekend party girl. Thursday to Monday morning, I would go,” she shared.

“I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy. And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I’ll tell you what I did, though. I got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time,” she said.

“I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about that. People will not believe,” she added.