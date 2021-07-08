Bella Hadid continues putting on a jaw-dropping display at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid mesmerised fans as the supermodel put on stylish display as she showcased her toned legs in a feathered mini at the Chopard bash during Cannes Film Festival 2021.

The 24-year-old model won hearts with her stunning looks on the red carpet during the opening night of Cannes Film Festival at the Annette screening on Monday night.



Gigi Hadid's sister ensured all eyes were on her once again as she arrived in the French town on Monday evening.

She looked incredible in a black and white mini dress which featured dramatic feathered detailing and showcased her toned legs, adding to the glamour

The charming model donned a chunky gold necklace and pendant, as well as pair of wayfarer shades to turn heads.

Bella Hadid's statement gown boasted sheer sleeves and was teamed with a pair of delicate black stiletos, adding further glitz to her look with a pair of huge dazzling drop earrings.