 
close
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

After watching 'The Godfather', Dilip Kumar decided to drop idea of playing a gangster

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 07, 2021
After watching The Godfather, Dilip Kumar decided to drop idea of playing a gangster

As millions of people on Wednesday paid tribute to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar who died at the age of 98, Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an interesting story told by Dilip Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Nawaz shared a combo of pictures featuring Dilip Kumar and Hollywood legend Marlon Brando.

He wrote, "When Acting was considered as exaggeration this man came & changed the scenario of Indian Cinema."

After watching The Godfather, Dilip Kumar decided to drop idea of playing a gangster

Nawazduddinn added, "One incident he shared was he wanted to play a gangster & while deciding on scripts he saw Marlon Brando playing Godfather & he dropped the idea as it was done." 

Latest News

More From Bollywood