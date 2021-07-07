After watching 'The Godfather', Dilip Kumar decided to drop idea of playing a gangster

As millions of people on Wednesday paid tribute to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar who died at the age of 98, Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an interesting story told by Dilip Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Nawaz shared a combo of pictures featuring Dilip Kumar and Hollywood legend Marlon Brando.

He wrote, "When Acting was considered as exaggeration this man came & changed the scenario of Indian Cinema."

Nawazduddinn added, "One incident he shared was he wanted to play a gangster & while deciding on scripts he saw Marlon Brando playing Godfather & he dropped the idea as it was done."

