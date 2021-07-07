BTS celebrates ‘history in the making’ with ‘Butter’ MV success

BTS have officially made history with their record breaking success with the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The song carrying the longstanding title on Billboard’s charts is Butter and ARMYs are ‘hugely’ to thank for this success.

Through the power of BTS’s fans, the song has managed to stick it out on every chart for the sixth week in a row, a feat never before seen in Hot100 history.

Check it out below:

BTS’s official Twitter page got so blown away by the outpour of love for the seven man group that they posted a celebratory tweet to rejoice in the win and made sure to put ARMYs in the forefront.

The tweet read, “Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6 We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY We Purple You”. (sic)

They even ended the tweet with an adoring hashtag that read, “#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us”.



