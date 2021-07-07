Can't compromise on women's rights in Afghan peace talks: Malala Yousafzai

Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai believes no compromise can be made on women's rights in the stalled Afghan peace talks.



In an interview with CNN, the Nobel laureate shared details about her new digital platform Assembly and the importance of female voices worldwide.

Assembly is an online digital publication by the Pakistani education advocate and is designed to amplify the stories of women and girls around the world.



The digital newsletter gives women and girls a platform and a voice of their own and covers a vast range of topics like recycling, social norms, structural racism, mental health and climate change.

Malala wants to people to hear the stories of women who are fighting against these problems.

Talking to CNN, she said it has been incredible for her and our readers to read the stories of these incredible girls.

“They [women and girls] are not just talking about the problems they face but also how they are fighting against them.”



The 23-year-old has been a prominent activist against the ban on girl’s education by the Taliban in Swat district of Pakistan. Before she rose to fame, Malala was a blogger for BBC Urdu which is considered the first platform where she could voice her opinions.

The noble laureate holder said she was fortunate to get the opportunity to share her story at age 11.

“Often times we hear stories from girls about the issues they are facing but that content is very limited and is often told to us by adults. We do not hear the voices of young girls and we do not hear directly from them and we also do not hear much about how they are fighting against them.”

On the Afghan peace talks, Malala emphasised on the nations involved in the talks to prioritise and advocate for the safety, education rights and political rights of women.

She said that the interests of the people of Afghanistan are most important.