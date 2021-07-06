Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit send birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif was among thousands of people who took to social media to wish Ranveer Singh on his 36 birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva wrote, "May you always be blessed with you incredible energy and your gift to make everyone around you feel special," she wrote.
Madhuri Dixit and several other film stars sent birthday wishes to the talented Indian actor on social media.