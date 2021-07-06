 
Tue Jul 06, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
July 6, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit send birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit send birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh

Katrina Kaif was among thousands of people who took to social media to wish  Ranveer Singh on his 36 birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva wrote, "May you always be blessed with you incredible energy and your gift to make everyone around you feel special," she wrote.

Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit send birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh

Madhuri Dixit and several other film stars sent birthday wishes to the talented Indian actor on social media.

