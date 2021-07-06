Ranveer Singh ‘honoured’ to share screen with ‘legends’ in Karan Johar’s next directorial

Indian star Ranveer Singh has said that he is ‘honoured’ to share screen with ‘legends’ Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.



The Bajirao Mastani actor, who is celebrating his 36th birthday today, took to social media to express his excitement after Karan Johar revealed the cast of his upcoming film.

Ranveer tweeted “Honoured to share the screen with these legends of Hindi cinema- Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.”

Earlier, filmmaker Karan disclosed that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will essay lead roles in his upcoming directorial after a break of five years.

He also announced the cast of the film, saying “Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on set with them!”.





