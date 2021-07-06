After nearly a week, Pakistan reports fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: With 830 new coronavirus infections, Pakistan recorded a daily case count of less than a 1,000 cases for the first time in nearly a week Tuesday morning.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre's daily COVID-19 report, 25 lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours. This takes the total deaths from the virus to 22,452.
Pakistan last reported less than a 1,000 daily cases on June 30 when 979 COVID-19 cases were recorded.
The country's coronavirus positivity rate now stands at 2.22%, with 33,390 active cases.
Latest data issued by the NCOC shows that after 37,364 tests were conducted on July 5, 830 people tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 341,275, in Punjab 347,014, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 138,616, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,048, in Balochistan 27,445, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,504 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,588.