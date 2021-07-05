 
Karan Johar to announce his next directorial tomorrow

Karan Johar to announce his next directorial tomorrow

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar will announce his next directorial tomorrow, Tuesday after a break of five years.

He took to Twitter and confirmed his return to film direction after five years.

Karan Johar shared a video based on clips from the films he directed and said “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once.”

The filmmaker further said “It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”

Karan added “Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am.”

Karan Johar's last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016

