Britney Spears’ sister Jamie says 'everyone has a right to express themselves'

Pop icon Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been facing death threats since she spoke out about her sister’s conservatorship on Monday.



Sharing a statement on her Instagram Story, Lynn asked people to stop sending her and her children violent death threats.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves. But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” she said.

Earlier this week, Lynn had spoken in favour of her sister, saying: "Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this [expletive]. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

"This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness," she added.