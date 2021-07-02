Disha Patani seeks justice for dog brutally killed in India

Bollywood diva Disha Patani has called for an end to animal brutality as she sought justice for a dog killed by three unknown men.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "A Labrador named Burno of Mr. Christuraj is brutally killed by 3 persons. Bruno daily used to play in beach. On that day after playing he rested near a boat. From there 3 persons brutally killed Burno by beating him using stick and Bruno was hanged in fish hook alive."

She used hashtag #Justiceforbruno and in the next Instagram story said, "Stop animal cruelty.Every animal on this planet deserves to be loved and treated well."



