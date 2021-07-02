Disha Patani seeks justice for dog brutally killed in India

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood diva Disha Patani has called for an end to animal brutality as she sought justice for a dog killed by three unknown men.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "A Labrador named Burno of Mr. Christuraj is brutally killed by 3 persons. Bruno daily used to play in beach. On that day after playing he rested near a boat. From there 3 persons brutally killed Burno by beating him using stick and Bruno was hanged in fish hook alive."
She used hashtag #Justiceforbruno and in the next Instagram story said, "Stop animal cruelty.Every animal on this planet deserves to be loved and treated well."