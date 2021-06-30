Shawn Mendes addresses pressure to become a ‘Superman’

Lyricist and singer Shawn Mendes recently weighed in on the ongoing struggles he faces in regards to the public pressure of being some kind of ‘superman’.



The singer wore his heart on his sleeve during an appearance on The Man Enough podcast.

There he was quoted saying, “There is so much truth in being vulnerable and being successful, in being vulnerable.”

“In fighting for equality, and being successful in telling the truth and I think that there’s been this whole American ‘nice’ thing that says we will have to be Superman.”

“This is why I completely love people [who] you can see are like ‘I’m gonna make being vulnerable and telling the truth, the new Superman’.” But “That takes as much effort as people put into masculinity.”

He concluded by saying, “You have to be working as hard, or harder, than people who worked for masculinity, and I’ve always been extremely driven, massively driven and the more I learn about how I can help, that drive just gets stronger and stronger, because my fear lessens.”