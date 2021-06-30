Shawn Mendes addresses biggest fears, failures, insecurities

Singer songwriter Shawn Mendes recently wore his heart on his sleeve and weighed in on the fears and insecurities that have plagued him during the course of his life.

The singer addressed the concerns during an appearance on The Man Enough podcast and began by admitting that his fears revolve around his girlfriend’s running joke on his ‘incapability to lie.’

He was quoted saying, “My girlfriend has this joke where she thinks I have this legitimate thing where I cannot lie, like I’m incapable of lying and its kinda become funny but also kind of weird form because I know I can lie but also I do tell the truth to an extreme amount. So I get worried when I come on and talk cause I don’t know what I’m gonna say.”