Abhishek Bachchan says social media should be used for spreading love, peace

Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that social media should be used for spreading love, peace and happiness and not for rumours and negativity.



In his message on World Social Media Day, the Dhoom actor took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, and said “Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility! #WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay.”

Abhishek Bachchan also shared the perfect use of the social media, saying it should not be used for spreading rumours/negativity but for sharing information, gaining knowledge, spreading love, peace and happiness.



Fans and fellow B-town stars appreciated Abhishek Bachchan for sharing the perfect use of social media.