Brits 'won't stomach' big coronation for Charles after Queen steps down

Brits will not digest a massive celebration as Charles ascends throne, as predicted by author Ian Lloyd

Prince Charles will be deprived of a mass coronation ceremony, unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth's who had millions watching her don the magnificent crown.



Unfortunately for the Prince, Brits will not digest a massive celebration, as predicted by author Ian Lloyd.

He told the Express, "I don't think people would stomach such a vast ceremony."

"I don't think people would like that sort of expense. [Charles's coronation] will probably be more like it happens in Europe, they do a swear-in ceremony," Lloyd added.

Queen's coronation ceremony was the first ever to be televised having more than 8,200 invited guests filled in the Westminster Abbey.

It had 129 nations and territories were officially represented at the service.