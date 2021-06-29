Freida Pinto confirms pregnancy with fiancé Cory Tran

Freida Pinto and Tran have been together since 2017 and got engaged in November 2019

British-Indian actor Freida Printo and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child in the fall of this year.

Turning to Instagram, the Slumdog Millionaire actor, 36, announced her first pregnancy with photos showing off her baby bump.

“Baby Tran, coming this Fall!” wrote the actor alongside the photos.

The actor’s fiancé, Tran, who is a photographer, shared the same photos on his Instagram page as well.

Following the big announcement, the couple’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike!

Pinto and Tran have been together since 2017 and got engaged in November 2019.