 
close
Tue Jun 29, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2021

Freida Pinto confirms pregnancy with fiancé Cory Tran

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Freida Pinto and Tran have been together since 2017 and got engaged in November 2019
Freida Pinto and Tran have been together since 2017 and got engaged in November 2019

British-Indian actor Freida Printo and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child in the fall of this year.

Turning to Instagram, the Slumdog Millionaire actor, 36, announced her first pregnancy with photos showing off her baby bump.

“Baby Tran, coming this Fall!” wrote the actor alongside the photos.

The actor’s fiancé, Tran, who is a photographer, shared the same photos on his Instagram page as well.

Following the big announcement, the couple’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike!

Pinto and Tran have been together since 2017 and got engaged in November 2019. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment