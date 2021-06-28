Saeed Ghani, Shehla Raza react to Hareem Shah's marriage with PPP leader

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem. — Twitter/File

Sindh Minister for Women's Development Shehla Raza and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday reacted to the reports of famous TikTok star Hareem Shah getting married to a PPP lawmaker.

The 29-year-old celebrity confirmed her marriage on social media yesterday by posting a picture in which she could be seen touching a man's hand. The post was later deleted.

As Geo.tv previously reported, the TikToker got married to a member of the Sindh Assembly who belongs to PPP. Hareem Shah, however, did not reveal the identity of her spouse.

Several statements of Sindh provincial ministers began to emerge after the news was made public.

Raza interjected, terming it Hareem Shah’s personal matter. On the other hand, Ghani denied all rumours concerning him and the TikTok star.

When questioned about the matter, he displayed his hand and said that he was not wearing a ring.