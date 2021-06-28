Johnny Salinger, ex-front man of Skid Row, passes away at 55

Johnny Solinger had joined Skid Row in 1999 when original lead singer Sebastian Bach had quit

Former lead singer of Skid Row, Johnny Solinger breathed his last on Saturday of liver failure at the age of 55.

The singer and songwriter's demise came nearly a month after he announced his liver failure diagnosis to his fans.

Salinger's death was confirmed on his Instagram page, with a post that read: “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

The note was signed “much love” from Rachel Bolan, ZP, Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith and Scotti Hill.

The late singer parted ways from the group in 2015 and was replaced by Tony Harnell.